Posted: Nov 06, 2023 7:15 PMUpdated: Nov 06, 2023 7:21 PM

Chase McNutt

The Dewey City Council and Public Works Authority met for their first of two regular monthly meetings with a short agenda but, with one main item centered around the discussion on possibly surplusing a fire truck.

Dewey Fire Chief Terry Young explains why.

No action was taken as it was just discussion. They commissioners also approved a resolution authorizing Mayor Tom Hayes to sign the supplemental easement and right of way with Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO).

The Public Works Authority meeting followed just shortly after, with no new items arising for discussion since last month’s meeting. Both groups will meet again on Nov. 20th for their second regular meeting this month.