Posted: Nov 07, 2023 1:58 PMUpdated: Nov 07, 2023 1:58 PM

Ty Loftis

Oklahoma Senator James Lankford continues to say that the crisis at our southern border is a national security threat. He said on Monday that Republicans realize that, even those in the Biden Administration see it and now it is time for the Democrats to do more to come up with a solution to solve the problem.

Republican senators released a plan over the weekend in hopes of getting a handle on the problem that we face at the southern border because as Lankford said, it is important to uphold the rule of law.

Lankford is the lead Republican of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Subcommittee on Border Management and Government Operations.