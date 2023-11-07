Posted: Nov 07, 2023 3:17 PMUpdated: Nov 07, 2023 4:38 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was seen in court on Tuesday on the charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Todd Sinkinson was arrested around 2 am Tuesday morning after officers received a call from the victim in this case saying he had been threatened and felt unsafe because of his roommate.

According to an affidavit, the victim told police that Sinkinson was stabbing their house furniture with a knife and making statements about killing, but not directed towards the victim. The victim stated that he barricaded himself in his room before he fell asleep and was awoken by Sinkinson allegedly banging on his door and threatening to kill him.

Reportedly, police knew about Sinkinson’s mental state from previous encounters where he had threatened to shoot officers. Judge Jared Sigler decided to move Sinkinsons arraignment date to Wednesday due to him not being in his right mind during his Tuesday arraignment. He was given a $25,000 bond.