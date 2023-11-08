Posted: Nov 08, 2023 9:37 AMUpdated: Nov 08, 2023 9:37 AM

Tom Davis

To commemorate its 40-year anniversary, Elder Care is hosting a Giving Day and 40-year celebration Open House on Saturday, November 11. Elder Care’s Open House will be held from noon – 2:00 p.m. at Elder Care, 1223 Swan Drive.

Angie Thompson, Director of Development invites the public to attend the self-guided open house and meet board and staff members and see program spaces.

“This 40-year milestone event will provide an opportunity for families to see our 33,000 square foot facility learn first-hand how our daily programs provide health and wellness.”

Elder Care served over 1,800 individuals in 2022 through services and programs that continue to impact senior adults and their families into 2024.

“We are proud of our outpatient therapy, in-home errand and housekeeping services, adult day health, and case management programs; and the partnership with the CHC-OK (health clinic) and their operational support for our health clinic. We invite everyone who is interested in learning more to join us for this open house and see this amazing place.”

The event is free and open to the public.