Posted: Nov 08, 2023 1:55 PMUpdated: Nov 08, 2023 1:57 PM

Ty Loftis

In its latest Inspiring Women series, Barbie has announced that Native American Activist Wilma Mankiller will be the next representative. She was the first female Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation. Current Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. had the following to say about Mankiller being recognized:

“When Native girls see it, they can achieve it and Wilma Mankiller has shown countless young women to be fearless and speak up for Indigenous and Human rights.”

Mankiller was considered to be an advocate for Native American communities and was given the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1998.