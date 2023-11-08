Posted: Nov 08, 2023 1:57 PMUpdated: Nov 08, 2023 1:57 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Harvest Land Farmer’s Market is set to take place on Wednesday, November 22nd at the Harvest Land Farm in Pawhuska. The market and online store provides produce to youth participating in WIC Farmers Markets, early learning academies and the Osage Nation Elder Nutrition Program at no cost as well.

Store hours will be from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information or to schedule a tour, call 918-287-5333. All forms of payment will be accepted.