Posted: Nov 08, 2023 2:13 PMUpdated: Nov 08, 2023 2:21 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday evening's city council meeting in Bartlesville, MultiSports LLC was awarded the bid to build at least six pickleball courts at Sooner Park. A construction contract, including a base bid of just over $350,000, was given to the company to build six pickleball courts, covered benches, perimeter fencing, a fence to seperate each court and a fenced off aisle running down the middle of the courts.

If funding is still available after the contract is complete, bid alternates include two additional courts, lighting and two 20x25 shade structures on the east end of the courts. Currently just over $68,000 exists for bid alternate items. Director of Engineering Micah Seimers had this to say on possibly raising more money"

"There is interest from the local pickleball club in raising private funds and coordinating with local foundations and businesses to raise even more funding."

Construction on the pickleball courts could start as early as next month, but most likely in early 2024.