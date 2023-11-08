Posted: Nov 08, 2023 3:10 PMUpdated: Nov 08, 2023 3:10 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville woman was seen in Washington County Court on Wednesday afternoon on two felony charges of stalking after a former felony conviction of two or more felonies.

Crystal Browning is alleged to showing up at a residence on SE Martin Pl. where individuals that had a protective order against her reside. Crystal was caught on ring doorbell footage on Nov. 2nd at the home.

One of the juveniles included in the protective order told a guardian that Browning was yelling at them to get them to identify themselves after they got off at a bus stop. After clarifying with Browning that the juvenile was not who Browning was looking for, Browning walked away.

Due to evidence, and the previous felony convictions, Browning was given a $100,000 bond and her next court date is set for Nov. 17th.