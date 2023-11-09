Posted: Nov 09, 2023 10:52 AMUpdated: Nov 09, 2023 11:12 AM

Chase McNutt

Oklahoma Wesleyan is hosting a FAFSA Q & A community night this Thursday night from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. Guest Speaker Perry Diehm will be there sharing all about the new FAFSA information that will roll out in December. Registration is encouraged, but not required to attend.

Registrants will also receive a free FAFSA resource kit download. The event will take place in the Lyon Chapel at Oklahoma Wesleyan University located at 2201 Silver Lake Road.

If you would like to register, the link is available here.