Posted: Nov 09, 2023 11:31 AMUpdated: Nov 09, 2023 12:38 PM

Ty Loftis

A drawing will be held on Saturday, December 9th in Barnsdall and you have a chance to win $500 as part of the Chamber of Commerce’s “Christmas in Barnsdall” event.

For $5, you can get five tickets and for $10 you can get 15 tickets. American Heritage Bank and Kelly’s Insurance will have these tickets available for purchase. Multiple numbers will be drawn.