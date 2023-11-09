News
Local News
Posted: Nov 09, 2023 12:56 PMUpdated: Nov 09, 2023 12:56 PM
'Warm Up Bartlesville' Program Begins for Third Year
Nathan Thompson
As the weather begins to get cooler, Get Real Ministries in Bartlesville is collecting winter clothing items for those less fortunate in the area.
Pastor Rando Gamble explains what "Warm Up Bartlesville" is all about.
Pastor Gamble says the response from the community has been incredible. He says there is a growing need in Bartlesville to donate winter clothes for those who are unsheltered.
If you would like to donate or if you have a need for winter clothing, you can call Get Real Ministries at 918-214-6308, or stop by the church at 411 W. 14th Street in west Bartlesville.
« Back to News