Posted: Nov 09, 2023 12:59 PMUpdated: Nov 09, 2023 12:59 PM

Ty Loftis

It is a busy time within the Avant School system, as they will be having a Hawaiian beach party carnival this Saturday at the gym. There will be bingo, a cake walk and several other family-friendly games to play. The gym opens at 6 p.m.

The school will also be having its Veteran's Day program at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Following that will be a Thanksgiving lunch, which family members are welcome to come to. If you plan on attending, you need to let the school know by Friday. Cost is $5 with Veterans eating at no cost.