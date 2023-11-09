Posted: Nov 09, 2023 3:05 PMUpdated: Nov 09, 2023 3:17 PM

Nathan Thompson

A local television station in the Tulsa market is making a major change in their news presentation thanks to corporate consolidation.

KTUL Channel 8, Tulsa's ABC affiliate, will be moving news production to a sister station in Oklahoma City. KTUL's parent company, Sinclair Broadcast Group, said in a statement sent to the Tulsa World Thursday that Tulsa-based reporters will still be featured, but the news will be from a "regional content center to super serve the Tulsa and Oklahoma City markets."