Posted: Nov 09, 2023 3:15 PMUpdated: Nov 09, 2023 3:16 PM

Chase McNutt

Another juvenile has been arrested in a robbery and first-degree burglary that took place on Oct. 24th. 15-year-old Keeton Mayer is being charged as a youthful offender in this case. Mayer was involved with the group of seven individuals that broke into an East Bartlesville home with firearms and allegedly robbed another juvenile.

Mayer was located through video evidence that included him and Corey Russell Jr threatening the victim. When police arrived at Mayer’s location, he would tell police where one of the firearms used in the break-in was dumped, but they were not able to locate it at that time.

However, at that location, officers spoke with a resident who caught the individuals in the alleged robbery on video driving away in a truck that had a damaged taillight. Officers noticed when they visited Mayer’s residence, he had a pickup that looked the same as the one on the video and also had the same damaged taillight.

Police began working on a search warrant and executed it on Oct. 31st. They would locate a black ski mask and two gloves from the truck. Mayer is being charged as a youthful offender along with Russell in this case which means that they are being charged as adults, but they will possibly go to a treatment program after sentencing with possibility of being released to the public if treatment is completed.

Mayer’s charges include conjoint robbery, burglary in the first degree, conspiracy, possession of firearm after delinquent adjudication, and possession of firearm during commission of a felony. Mayer was seen in court via video chat on Thursday afternoon and is being held on a $100,000 bond. His next court date is set for Nov. 11th

