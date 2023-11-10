Posted: Nov 10, 2023 9:11 AMUpdated: Nov 10, 2023 9:11 AM

Nathan Thompson

Next week, Oklahoma Tribal Nations are coming together for a two-day 988 Mental Health Lifeline Summit planned and coordinated by the Wichita and Affiliated Tribes in partnership with additional 988 Mental Health Lifeline grantees – including the Osage Nation and Muscogee Creek Nation.

The event brings together Tribal leaders, community advocates and mental health experts, including officials from the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The summit begins Tuesday (Nov. 14) at the Apache Casino and Resort in Lawton.