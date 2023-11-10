Posted: Nov 10, 2023 12:36 PMUpdated: Nov 10, 2023 12:36 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

At that meeting, the Board will look to designate an engineering firm to conduct bridge safety inspections across the county. They will also look to sign and approve the financial statements and estimate of needs for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

The Board will consider renewing contracts so that various schools throughout the county can have a school resource officer. There will also be consideration to sign the first quarter financial report for the nutrition department.

Monday's meeting starts at 10 a.m. and is open to the public.