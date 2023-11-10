Posted: Nov 10, 2023 1:21 PMUpdated: Nov 10, 2023 1:22 PM

Ty Loftis

Bartlesville Public Schools recently announced a construction update on Wayside Elementary School and the Agriculture Center, two projects that were approved in previous bond issues.

Brick veneer is being put up on the exterior of the Agriculture Center. Sheet rock has been going up and as work continues, the expected completion date is this spring.

Ten new early childhood classrooms are being installed at the elementary school and concrete masonry units are being put up. Progress on the playground retaining wall has allowed for the swings to open back up. Contractos hope to have that work done in the spring, that way interior renovations on the cafeteria and current library can be done in the summer.