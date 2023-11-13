Posted: Nov 13, 2023 6:59 AMUpdated: Nov 13, 2023 7:08 AM

Tom Davis

Hundreds of onlookers joined the American Legion Post 105 in honoring our Veterans with the Veterans Day Parade on Saturday.

The parade featured nealy 40 entries including the Bartlesville Bruins Marching Band.

This year's Grand Marshal was Joel Holstrom. Joel is a Desert Storm 1 veteran. He was a Calvary Scout with the 3-8 Cav, 3rd Armour Division that invaded Iraq from Saudi Arabia. He was a Bradley driver with the 3-8 Cav unit that led the way into Iraq. After taking out a Republican Guard unit, they turned south to Kuwait. Being one of the fastest wars ever, when they got to Kuwait they went to the airport. Then, the war was over.