Posted: Nov 13, 2023 9:41 AMUpdated: Nov 13, 2023 2:48 PM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville City Manager Mike Bailey was joined by Bartlesville Police Chief Kevin Ickleberry and City Development Director Larry Curtis on this week's edition of CITY MATTERS on KWON.

City Manager Mike Bailey recapped last week's city council meeting before hinting that there might be a shift coming in the city's water shortage ordinance. Bailey said the city remains in Stage 2 of the ordinance as far as usage in concerned but the hike in water rates did not change. Bailey signaled that sometime this week, the water rates could be raised, but did not say the it was a certainty.

The Bartlesville Police Dept recenty held a very susccessful informational forum on homelessmenis. BPD Police Cheif Kevin Ickleberry said on CITY MATTERS that the department is preparing for another community forum. The forum set for January 18, 2024, at the City Council Chambers with address the Neighborhood Watch program.

The city of Bartlesville has its BARTLESVILLE NEXT strategic plan. Now, it's time for creating the city's comprehensive plan for the next 20 years or more. Appearing on CITY MATTERS, Bartlesville City Development Director Larry Curtis said the public's input will be crucial.

Curtis said his team is readying the materials and the groundwork for the soon-to-be announced public forums that will seek input from the citizens as how they would like to see the city grow and progress.