Posted: Nov 13, 2023 3:37 PMUpdated: Nov 13, 2023 3:37 PM

Chase McNutt

A Dewey man was seen in Washington County Court on Monday on the charge of domestic abuse with a dangerous weapon. Daniel Arias was arrested on Nov. 11 after a domestic in progress call was made to the Bartlesville Police Department. Arias had already fled the scene by the time officers arrived.

Arias would be found at Hugh’s Lumber and was arrested. According to an affidavit, the victim told police that Arias came up behind her out of nowhere and hit her over the head with something that she didn’t see.

Arias was arrested and is being held over on a $20,000 bond.