Posted: Nov 13, 2023 3:40 PMUpdated: Nov 13, 2023 3:41 PM

Chase McNutt

The Nowata County Commissioners meeting on Monday morning was standing room only, once again filled with concerned citizens in regard to wind turbines that are supposed to be put in Nowata County starting in 2024 by Apex Clean Energy.

Some citizens brought in attorney Scott Morgan to represent them in hopes to get some resolve on setting a two-year moratorium to halt the installation of the wind farms while research is done to better understand the effects of the wind turbines. Nowata County District Attorney, Will Drake, was in attendance and explained what options are available for the Commissioners to take.

Due to a resolution of forming a board not being on the agenda already, it will likely move to next week's meeting to see if this moves forward. Drake also warned that there could be potential lawsuits if installation is halted due to a moratorium.

The commissioners will meet again next week at the Nowata County Courthouse Annex at 9 am and the meeting is open to the public.