Posted: Nov 14, 2023 2:20 AMUpdated: Nov 14, 2023 1:52 PM

2:45 P.M. 11-14-2023 UPDATE: Bartlesville Police will hold a press conference about Monday's shooting homicide investgation. It that will begin between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The press conference will be carried live on KWON 1400 AM/93.3 FM and 95.1 FM.

Bartlesville Police responded to a call of a discovery of a body of an unidentified male Monday night at about 9:40 p.m.

The body of the deceased male was found near the roadside of US Highway 60 and Frank Phillips Boulevard on the west side of Bartlesville. Police say the man was shot.

BPD said in a news release that more information will be released at a later time and that this is an ongoing investigation.

BPD Capt. Daniel Elkins says as of 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, the investigation is still active and no additional information will be released at this time