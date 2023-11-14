Posted: Nov 14, 2023 11:35 AMUpdated: Nov 14, 2023 11:35 AM

Chase McNutt

Most City of Bartlesville offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 23, and Friday, Nov. 24, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. However, trash collection will resume on Friday as normally scheduled.

Thursday trash routes will be serviced on Wednesday, Nov. 22, instead of Nov. 23. Trash must be placed at the curb by 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22, for collection.

Friday routes will be collected on Friday, Nov. 24, as normally scheduled.

The City Recycle Center, which is normally open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, will be closed Friday, Nov. 24.