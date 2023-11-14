Posted: Nov 14, 2023 11:39 AMUpdated: Nov 14, 2023 11:39 AM

Chase McNutt

Jerome Gnatek, Chairman of the 911 Trust Authority of Nowata, was at the Nowata County Commissioners meeting on Monday to give his weekly meeting update. Gnatek mentioned in the meeting that they are still trying to get every house in Nowata marked with addresses and all road signs that are missing put in.

If you need your home marked or a street sign updated, Gnatek explains that you can reach out to him at 918-991-9411 or email him at gnatekjerome@gmail.com