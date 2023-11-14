Posted: Nov 14, 2023 4:41 PMUpdated: Nov 14, 2023 5:46 PM

Chase McNutt & Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville Police have identified the victim in Monday night's shooting as a 16-year-old Bartlesville teen.

During a press conference Tuesday evening, BPD Chief Kevin Ickleberry said Marcus Stephen Scott died of his injuries, after he was shot multiple times in the torso. His body was located along the roadside near U.S. Highway 60 and State Highway 123 in west Bartlesville.

Ickleberry says at approximately 9:39 p.m on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, Bartlesville Police Department was notified of a body discovered along the roadside.

BPD Officers responded to the scene and confirmed the presence of a deceased male, later identified as Scott.

During the course of the investigation, Ickleberry says the vehicle believed to have been involved with the incident was located in Coffeyville, KS. The driver of the vehicle, who is a suspect in the shooting, was arrested by Coffeyville Police Department officers on charges unrelated to the case. He remains in the Montgomery County Jail in Independence, KS at this time.

Ickleberry declined to identify the suspect, but did say the suspect is from the Bartlesville area.

Ickleberry says officers have interviewed multiple witnesses to the incident.

BPD is asking anyone who witnessed the shooting to contact the Police Department at 918-338-4001 or contact Capt. Daniel Elkins by calling 918-338-4020 or email dbelkins@cityofbartlesville.org.

“BPD investigators have worked around the clock to investigate this matter and to secure evidence that will result in the arrest of the person(s) responsible for this crime,” said Police Chief Kevin Ickleberry. “This investigation is ongoing, and we will release more information as soon as it becomes available.”