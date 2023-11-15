Posted: Nov 15, 2023 9:39 AMUpdated: Nov 15, 2023 10:30 AM

Nathan Thompson

A traffic accident at Adams Boulevard and Quapaw Avenue in downtown Bartlesville Wednesday morning snarled traffic for several drivers.

Eyewitness reports say at least two vehicles were involved in crash on the westbound lanes. Bartlesville Ambulance and Bartlesville Fire also responded to the scene, blocking westbound traffic.

No word on injuries at this time. This is a developing story, which will be updated as information is received.