Posted: Nov 15, 2023 11:00 AMUpdated: Nov 15, 2023 11:01 AM

Tom Davis

Not every family is able to afford a traditional Thanksgiving. Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen recognizes this fact and is carrying on a tradition set by former Sheriff Ballard by having deputies and reserves drop off the foods and ingredients for such a grand meal to truly needy families.

Owen thanked all the businesses and individuals for donating and gathering turkeys, vegetables and all things fit for a proper Thanksgiving dinner. The families that have been identified as receipients will getting a visit this week from the Washington County Deputies and Reserves with bags of those gifts of food.

Sheriff Owen reminded listeners that the Christmas drive is also underway. He said his deputies will go Christmas shopping for underserved kids on December 5th. Your dontations of cash or unwrapped gifts for these children are sincerely appreciated.