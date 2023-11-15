Posted: Nov 15, 2023 12:54 PMUpdated: Nov 15, 2023 12:54 PM

Ty Loftis

Downtown Pawhuska will be featured in an upcoming commercial on Thanksgiving night. Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce Director Mike McCartney says they are partnering with the News on 6 to feature many downtown businesses in hopes of bringing more people to the area.

To find out more about downtown Pawhuska and upcoming events, call the Chamber at 918-287-1208.