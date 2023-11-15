Posted: Nov 15, 2023 3:02 PMUpdated: Nov 15, 2023 3:02 PM

Chase McNutt

A Talala man appeared in court on Wednesday on the charge of aggravated assault and battery and malicious injury to property. According to an affidavit, Kristopher Abel was with the victim during the day and allegedly had broken some items in their home during a fight.

The victim told police that Abel had broken his phone at work after she found some messages with allegedly pornographic material. The victim also said that later the same night, Abel had demanded to see her laptop and she refused, which led to Abel allegedly swinging his fist at the victim, missing, and putting a hole in the wall.

The victim told Abel they “were done” and that she did not want to talk to him anymore. The victim alleges that after that was said, Abel grabbed her by the hair and threw her on the bed, choked her, and threatened to kill her. Abel then smashed the laptop against the wall and broke it.

Abel is alleged of then taking the victims phone and leaving the bedroom this had occurred in, and the victim tried to follow him before Abel locked her in the bedroom. Abel then released the victim and allegedly grabbed her again and began to throw her around the living room, and almost into a metal fireplace screen.

The victim told police that this went on for about 45 more minutes after she threatened to call the cops. Abel made his $25,000 bond before appearing in court on Wednesday and was given a new court date of Dec. 15th.