Posted: Nov 16, 2023 8:02 AMUpdated: Nov 16, 2023 8:03 AM

Tom Davis

Tri County Tech programs are FREE to high school students in Nowata, Osage, and Washington county, where they can earn industry certifications, explore career passions, and even earn up to 40 hours of college credit. Successful futures are built by driven students and instructors that challenge them to be the best they can be.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Tri County Tech's Randall Jones explained that Tri County Tech's district includes Barnsdall, Bartlesville, Caney Valley, Copan, Dewey, Pawhuska, Nowata, Oklahoma Union, South Coffeyville, Wesleyan Christian School, and Wynona. They also serve homeschool and virtual students. When students complete the program, they are ready to enter the workforce or continue their education. Students will earn elective, math, science, or computer credits.

Adult Spring Enrollment is underway. Jones reminded listeners that classes are open for a variety of classes including: EMT, paramedic, CNA, and basic phlebotomy.

Tri County Tech's adult application process is 100% online so that you can complete everything from home! Points will be assigned and totaled for material submission, assessment scores, and application essay questions. Those with the highest total points☨ will be selected for available openings in the program of your choice.