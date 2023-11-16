Posted: Nov 16, 2023 9:50 AMUpdated: Nov 16, 2023 9:51 AM

Tom Davis

You're invited to participate in BOWL FOR KIDS' SAKE 2024 for Big Brothers Big Sisters. It is their annual peer-to-peer fundraising campaign that supports our one-to-one mentoring program that matches volunteer mentors (Bigs) with children (Littles) who need help with self-esteem, decision-making, and other areas of life.

MARCH 7 or 8 | 7:00 PM

Red Apple Bowling Center

MARCH 7 or 14 | 11:30 AM

Phillips 66 Bowling Lanes

DOUBLE YOUR IMPACT!

Community Matching Gift for Donations $25+ when the donor is not eligible for a corporate matching gift program.

Corporate Matching Gift : ConocoPhillips [$50+], CPChem [$50+], Phillips 66 [$25+], ONEGas [$30+]

EARLY BIRD TEAM CAPTAINS

REGISTER BY JANUARY 13

Create a team and make a $25+ donation to your personal fundraising page | drawing for a $100 Visa Gift Card!

EARLY BIRD TEAMS

REGISTER BY JANUARY 31

Teams with six registered team members and each team member has made a $25+ donation to their personal fundraising page | drawing for a $100 Visa Gift Card!

FUNDRAISING GOALS

TEAM | $900+

INDIVIDUAL | $150+

Raise $150 [before matching] to receive a t/shirt and be eligible for the $150+ PRIZE DRAWINGS!