Posted: Nov 16, 2023 10:45 AMUpdated: Nov 16, 2023 1:18 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Casino Bartlesville opened with a ribbon cutiing ceremony on Thursday. Assistant Principal Chief RJ Walker, along with other members of the Osage Nation Congress and State Representative Judd Strom and State Senator Julie Daniels were on hand.

Osage Gaming CEO Kimberly Pearson gave opening remarks during the event and said this was the first property she was tasked with acquiring.

Assistant Principal Chief RJ Walker started working for the Osage Nation on 2002. At that time, the Nation had a bingo making $250,000 and a year later, they added their first casino making nearly a million dollars. Now that the Nation has opened its latest casino, Walker says it is important to continue adding to their core values.

Vice Chair of the Osage Nation Gaming Board, Claudette Carnett gave the history of just how far the Nation has come in a relatively short amount of time.

State Representative Ken Lutrell also spoke on the positivity that the opening of such a venue can have for the people of Oklahoma.

Vann Bighorse gave an opening prayer.