Posted: Nov 16, 2023 3:09 PMUpdated: Nov 16, 2023 3:11 PM

Ty Loftis

The Oklahoma State Department of Education released its statewide report card on Thursday and the biggest takeaway was a slight decrease in reading proficiency and a slight rise in math skills.

At the state level, the average composite score for academic achievement when grading students based on math, English and science scores comes out to 46.7 percent. School districts were given an individual grade as well.

District-wide, Bartlesville received a 56.8 percent, but at the high school level, the Bruins were even better with a composite score of 72.7 percent.

Dewey's district-wide composite score was just below the state average, sitting at 46.3 percent. Caney Valley had a district-wide composite score of 29.1 percent and Nowata's composite score sits at 30.3 percent. Nowata's high school composite score was an astounding 66 percent. Copan had a composite score of 1.3 percent.

Oklahoma Union's composite score was 38.2 percent and Barnsdall's district-wide average was 40.1 percent. Pawhuska's district-wide average was 34.1 percent.