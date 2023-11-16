Posted: Nov 16, 2023 3:41 PMUpdated: Nov 16, 2023 3:41 PM

Chase McNutt

A Dewey man was seen in court on Thursday afternoon on the charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and child endangerment. Thomas Huffman was arrested just after 3 pm on Wednesday after officers received a dispatch call that a male driving a black Dodge Ram was driving drunk.

Huffman was spotted driving and followed by an officer to a residence on SE Canterberry Ct. before officers made contact with Huffman. The officer asked Huffman to preform standard field sobriety tests, and allegedly did poorly on multiple facets of the tests. He then refused a breathalyzer tests.

After they stopped Huffman, it was discovered that he had two children in the vehicle with him as well. It was also discovered that he was already out on bond from a charge back in May this year. Due to these factors, he was given a $20,000 bond and his next court date is set for Dec. 1st.