Posted: Nov 17, 2023 9:08 AMUpdated: Nov 17, 2023 9:36 AM

Tom Davis

The Jesus Burger Event happens every 3rd Saturday of each month at Get Real Ministries in Bartlesville.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Pastors Rando and Shiloh Gamble invited everyone to get your fill of food and The Holy Spirit during Jesuse Burger this Saturday at noon at 411 W. 14th Street in Bartlesville. This where you can come hear the Word of God and be a part of "the miracles on 14th street" where salvations and baptisms occure with great regularity.

The Gambles remind you that Warm Up Bartlesville is also underway where at the church, if you need a coat--take a coat off the rack. If you have and extra coat--please, leave one for someone in need. Get Real Ministries is also collecting caps, scarves, socks and blankets.