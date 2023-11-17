Posted: Nov 17, 2023 9:24 AMUpdated: Nov 17, 2023 9:25 AM

Tom Davis

It is the annual event where those who need a meal or seek fellowship or both gather every year in Bartlesville the Wednesay before each Thanksgiving. The Salvation Army in Bartlesville at 101 N Bucy Ave, in Bartlesville is preparing to welcom their guests.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Lt. Luke and Tonya Swain with The Salvation Army said they'll begin preparing Wednesday's meal starting Monday morning. The serving of the meal is scheduled for 11am to 2pm or until the food runs out. Last year, our local Salvation Army served nearly 400 meals.