Posted: Nov 17, 2023 9:52 AMUpdated: Nov 17, 2023 9:54 AM

Nathan Thompson

Tri County Tech’s Early Learning Lab has earned prestigious accreditation from the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC).

NAEYC Accreditation is a rigorous and transformative quality-improvement system that uses ten research-based standards to collaborate with early education programs to recognize and drive quality improvement in high-quality early learning environments. In the 30 years since NAEYC Accreditation was established, it has become a widely recognized sign of high-quality early childhood education. NAEYC currently accredits more than 6,000 programs—less than 10 percent of all childcare centers, preschools, and kindergartens nationally achieve this recognition.

“I have some of the best educators! Their dedication to providing high-quality care is evident daily,” said Jolene Bryant, Early Learning Lab director. “The connection between the Early Learning Lab and the Early Care and Education program is mutually beneficial. It benefits the children and families we serve and provides valuable training for students aspiring to become professionals in the early childhood field. This collaboration creates a nurturing environment where students can gain practical experience while positively impacting the lives of the children and families we serve.”

Tri County Tech Early Learning Lab is Bartlesville's only NAEYC-accredited childcare facility. Providing quality care for children and training early care professionals are the first and foremost goals of the Early Learning Lab. Much like a training hospital, the ELL was designed to be a top-tier training facility for high school students, allowing them to gain hands-on, real-world experience.

To earn NAEYC Accreditation, the Early Learning Lab went through an extensive self-study and quality-improvement process, followed by an on-site visit by NAEYC Assessors to verify and ensure the program met each of the ten program standards and hundreds of corresponding individual criteria.

NAEYC-accredited programs are always prepared for unannounced quality-assurance visits during their accreditation term, which lasts for five years.

“NAEYC-Accredited programs have committed to a process that takes time, energy, and dedication to complete,” said Alissa Mwenelupembe, Senior Director of Early Learning Program Accreditation. "The Tri County Tech Early Learning Lab has demonstrated their commitment to young children and their families."