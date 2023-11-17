Posted: Nov 17, 2023 10:15 AMUpdated: Nov 17, 2023 10:15 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners will meet Monday morning for a fairly long agenda of action items.

According to the agenda, commissioners are expected to take action on a contract with Eastern Oklahoma Youth Services for juvenile detention services at the Pittsburg County Regional Detention Center. They are also expected to discuss an interlocal agreement for membership in BuyBoard on behalf of the sheriff’s office.

Additionally, the commissioners are expected to receive a quote for a room replacement project at the sheriff’s office, and potentially approve an application for ARPA grant funding for broadband and communication infrastructure at the new Washington County Emergency Management Operations Center.

The commissioners are expected to surplus several Glock pistols and open bids for road materials, a new truck and a re-roofing project at the County Health Department.

The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. Monday on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, located at 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville. The meeting is open to the public.