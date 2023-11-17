Posted: Nov 17, 2023 10:27 AMUpdated: Nov 17, 2023 10:27 AM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville City Council has called a special meeting for Monday evening to discuss several items, including improvements to the public library, the issuance of bond funding and several policy changes.

According to the agenda, the City Council will discuss and take possible action to replace the Bartlesville Public Library’s outdoor LED sign, which has been inoperable for the past few months. They are also expected to receive bids for the issuance of $6.9 million in bond funding for upcoming projects.

Community Development Director Larry Curtis is expected to present a recommendation from the Park Board to install an exhibit at Robinwood Park about the historic Bartlesville Interurban Railway, which was recently uncovered during road work on Delaware Avenue, where the original railway line was located.

The City Council is also expected to discuss and take action on several policy changes, including a proposed City Council Handbook, Best Practices of City Council, amendments to the City Charter and possible changes to the City Council Public Comment Policy.

The special meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the City Council Chambers at Bartlesville City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville. The meeting is open to the public.