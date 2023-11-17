Posted: Nov 17, 2023 11:09 AMUpdated: Nov 17, 2023 11:09 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant in conjunction with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics at 800 N Birch Ave. in Ponca City on Tuesday. OBN Spokesman Mark Woodward said their anti-meth task force began an investigation in August, leading to the seizure of meth and currency, saying quote:

“Based on the intelligence received about the residence at 800 North Birch, the search warrant yielded multiple items of paraphernalia and approximately 1.5 pounds of meth and currency.”

One subject has been arrested, but the name has not been released, as the investigation is still ongoing. Other agencies working this case included the Kay County Sheriff’s Office, Ponca City Police Department and the Eighth District Attorney’s Task Force.