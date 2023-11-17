Posted: Nov 17, 2023 11:14 AMUpdated: Nov 17, 2023 11:14 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the courthouse on Monday morning.

The Board will consider approving and signing a lease purchase agreement with Welch State Bank for a Durapatcher trailer for a lease purchase of just over $87,000 for district three.

Board members will also look to sign contracts with different companies for various bids, including food, road oil, state spec asphalt and state spec rock combo.

They will also look to surplus certain items during Monday’s meeting.

The meeting begins at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.