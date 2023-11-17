Posted: Nov 17, 2023 1:52 PMUpdated: Nov 17, 2023 1:52 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says an inmate died Wednesday at the Washington County Detention Center.

OSBI Public Information Officer Hunter McKee told Bartlesville Radio on Friday that the Washington County Sheriff's Office contacted their agency on Nov. 15 following the inmate's death. McKee says the inmate's body was transported to the state Medical Examiner's office to determine the cause of death.

The inmate's name and the circumstances surrounding the death have not been released, as the incident remains under investigation.