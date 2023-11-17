Posted: Nov 17, 2023 2:49 PMUpdated: Nov 17, 2023 2:50 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was seen in court on Friday afternoon on the charge of possession of a CDS, speeding, eluding a peace officer, and driving under suspension. Ernest Marshall was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 17th after an officer recognized Marshall driving in his vehicle from previous encounters.

According to an affidavit, the officer knew Marshall had a suspended license and pulled up behind him to initiate a traffic stop. Marshall then tried to speed away but was stopped on the 1300 block of Jennings. The K9 unit with the officer alerted to the vehicle, and methamphetamine was found inside.

Marshall was already out on bond from a case earlier this year, which was also a possession charge, along with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Due to these factors, Marshall was given a $20,000 bond.