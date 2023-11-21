Posted: Nov 21, 2023 7:18 AMUpdated: Nov 21, 2023 10:57 AM

Evan Fahrbach, Tom Davis & Nathan Thompson

UPDATE - 11:56 a.m. 11/21/2023 One person is dead after a Tuesday morning shooting at the new Osage Casino and Hotel in Bartlesville.

According to Osage Nation Director of Communications Abby Mashunkashey, earlier reports that an Osage Nation Police Officer was responsible for this shooting are false. She says neither the victim nor the suspect are tribal members; therefore, jurisdictional authority is under the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI).

Mashunkashey says Osage Nation Police Department and Osage Casino & Hotel Security are fully cooperating with OSBI on this criminal investigation and will report all facts as soon as possible.

This is a developing story. Bartlesville Radio will continue to update as information becomes available.

THE PREVIOUS VERSION OF THE STORY IS BELOW

There has been a shooting at the new Osage Casino and Hotel in Bartlesville.

According to sources within law enforcement, the OSBI, FBI and Osage Nation Tribal Police are investigating an incident where one person was shot on Tuesday morning.

Our news partners at News on 6 report the shooting victim is dead.

There is still a large police presence there. The casino is closed at this time.

A spokesperson with the FBI- Oklahoma City Office told Bartlesville Radio the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is the lead investigative agency in this case.

Bartlesville Radio has contacted the OSBI, Osage Nation Police Department, and the Osage County Sheriff's Office for comment. As of 11:30 a.m., messages have been left with those agencies, with no response.

Photo by Nathan Thompson

Photo by Nathan Thompson