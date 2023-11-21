Posted: Nov 21, 2023 10:02 AMUpdated: Nov 21, 2023 10:06 AM

The city of Dewey is alive with the holiday spirit with plenty to celebrate! Joining us on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Lori Herron shared with our audience just some of the big events coming up in the City of Dewey.

Dewey's Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

Join us for Dewey's Christmas tree lighting ceremony. There will be entertainment, free visits with Santa and special treats at the Dewey Hotel from 6pm to 8pm, free family photos in the Hotel Parlor, musical entertainment from the Dewey High School Holiday Choir, and special sales at our downtown merchants.

Dewey's Christmas Parade

Dewey’s annual nighttime Christmas Parade is Saturday, December 9, starting at 5:30pm. The theme FOR 2023 IS "Out of This World Christmas!". Let your imagination fly. For more information or to enter a float, contact Cassie at City Hall 918-534-2272 from 8am to 5pm, M-F

Santa Claus will be greeting youngsters at the Dewey Hotel from 4:30pm to 5:30pm. Santa will listen to what you would like for Christmas and give you a special treat!

Bartlesville Radio and KWONTV.com will broadcast the parade.

Friends of Dewey Park Bricks

Friends of Dewey Parks, City of Dewey, and Dewey Lions club is raising funds to revitalize Lions Park in downtown Dewey. The proceeds from the sale of 4EverBricks, a Legacy Project will provide the funds to create an accessible, appealing environment for family and community events.