Posted: Nov 21, 2023 10:37 AMUpdated: Nov 21, 2023 10:37 AM

Ty Loftis

The biggest fundraising event of the year is coming up at Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge. Giving Tuesday is taking place next week and their goal is to raise $100,000. A generous donor has already guaranteed a match of $48,000.

At each financial milestone of $5,000, they will be giving prizes to those who donate, like, comment and share posts on their social media pages. Donations will go to supporting animals and long-term care.

There will be a Fireside Chat later that evening at 7 p.m. with a documentary and a question and answer session to follow.