Posted: Nov 22, 2023 10:21 AMUpdated: Nov 22, 2023 10:21 AM

Ty Loftis

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reports that one in six Americans become ill from a foodborne illness, this according to the CDC. This is why the OSDH reminds everyone to practice safe procedures when preparing to cook meals for the Thanksgiving holiday.

When handling food, it is important to wash your hands for 20 seconds with warm water and soap. Keep raw meats and their fluids away from fruits and vegetables and be sure to wash any dishes in between use.

When cooking raw meat, be sure to check the internal temperature to make sure the food has been cooked thoroughly and food should be refrigerated in a prompt manner. No food should be left out for longer than two hours. All leftovers should be eaten within three to four days.