Posted: Nov 22, 2023 11:23 AMUpdated: Nov 22, 2023 11:24 AM
Salvation Army Brings Thanksgiving Blessings
Just before 11 a.m. Wednesday, the doors to the Bartlesville Salvation Army opened to provide a bit of Thanksgiving love to those who need it the most.
Salvation Army Lt. Luke Swain says volunteers began preparing a community Thanksgiving Dinner on Monday to feed approximately 400 guests who might not have anywhere else to go. On Wednesday, Swain says more than 100 volunteers will serve turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and all the traditional Thanksgiving entrees and desserts.
One of those volunteers is Grace Farmer, who is with the Kiwanis Club of Bartlesville.
Swain says the Thanksgiving Dinner is a service of love for the community, where he hopes guests will not only fill up on Thanksgiving goodies, but something more important, too.
The community Thanksgiving Dinner will go on through 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at 101 S. Bucy in west Bartlesville, or until the food runs out.
