Posted: Nov 22, 2023 12:26 PMUpdated: Nov 22, 2023 12:26 PM

Chris Freund & Nathan Thompson

Water was once again the topic of discussion in Caney, Kansas.

During this week's City Council meeting, the council agreed to move forward with engineering and development for an emergency connection with Montgomery Consolidated Rural Water 1, and tabled the emergency connection request with Chautauqua Rural Water 4 until next meeting. City Administrator Kelley Zellner says Caney is facing an odd situation when it comes to water production

Zellner says the town has been working to fix any leaks that are found, but the problem goes deeper than finding one pipe and fixing it