Posted: Nov 22, 2023 12:36 PMUpdated: Nov 22, 2023 12:39 PM

Sheri Garris & Nathan Thompson

CVR Energy has agreed to pay more than $23 million in a settlement with the Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Justice.

The settlement is in regards to the company's Coffeyville, Kansas refinery emitting excess sulfur dioxide. The Coffeyville Resources Refining and Marketing unit has agreed to install a new $9 million flare gas recovery system, spend $1 million on a state approved environmental project, and pay over $13 million in fines as part of a consent decree.

The EPA estimates that the new flare gas recovery system will lower greenhouse gas emissions by nearly 13 million tons.